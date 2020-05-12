mo4ch:>McGregor calls Khabib a ‘scurrying rat’, gets reminded of own ‘embarrassment’ in Twitter spat | Mo4ch News

Conor McGregor lashed out at UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in his latest bit of Twitter beef, dubbing the Russian fighter a “rat” and an “embarrassment” to the sport.

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual,” McGregor said in a tweet on Monday, adding that he is “An embarrassment to real fighting.”

The drive-by tweeting of Khabib was preceded by a similarly harsh post directed at Justin Gaethje, who earned his chance in the octagon with Khabib for the lightweight title after beating Tony Ferguson by TKO at UFC 249 last weekend.

Khabib did not stay quiet, however, stirring the pot with a tweet of his own recalling his victory over McGregor in their 2018 bout, which Khabib won in the fourth round by submission.

Have you forgot how I knock you down, or you typing tweets drunk? Beat you in striking, parts you up in wrestling, absolutely destroy you in grappling, Made you grab air with your hands, and at the end you gave up. Last one, don’t forget your words ‘it’s only business’.

