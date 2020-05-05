mo4ch:>Maduro says 2 Americans ‘on Trump’s security team’ were among ‘mercenaries’ behind failed invasion attempt | Mo4ch News

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claimed that two US citizens were captured along with a group of “mercenaries” Caracas accused of trying to infiltrate the Latin American nation in order to assassinate him.

“Among those captured are the traitor Antonio Sequea and a citizen with the last name Baduel, who stated that two Americans from Donald Trump's security team were in the raiding group,” Maduro’s office tweeted on Monday night, referring to the group of infiltrators.

Maduro did not specify what agency the Americans worked for, though his remark carried by his office appeared to suggest that they may have served on US President Donald Trump’s security detail.

Thirteen alleged infiltrators were arrested after the attempted incursion, Caracas says, while eight men were shot dead in the showdown. During a televised address on Monday, the socialist leader displayed what he said were the passports and other identification of the two US citizens, named as Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who are now reportedly in custody.

“They were playing Rambo. They were playing hero,” Maduro said, adding that Venezuelan security forces were aware of the plot before it was carried out.

