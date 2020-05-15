mo4ch:>‘Irresponsible, ignorant & reckless’: WATCH drone risk COLLISION with Blue Angels stunt squad to capture Detroit flyover footage | Mo4ch News

Controversial drone footage has emerged showing a UAV just meters away from a formation of US Navy Blue Angels as they performed a flyover in Detroit, risking the lives of all involved and likely breaking the law in the process.

Set to a soundtrack pulled directly from ‘Top Gun’, the brief video clip shows six Blue Angel F/A-18 Hornets as they perform a series of dizzying maneuvers over the Motor City. But with the small drone flying perilously too close to the stunt planes, risking a collision, the aerial exercises could have easily ended in disaster.

According to the Aviationist, the video was originally published to social media by a user who has now deactivated their accounts, but it was quickly reposted to YouTube. The new uploader dubbed the clip “one of the most irresponsible, ignorant, reckless, moronic, outright dangerous things I've EVER seen with a drone,” adding that they sent the footage to “multiple government agencies” that may want to investigate the apparent violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules.

