Democratic lawmakers have passed a massive $3 trillion coronavirus aid package, the largest bill to ever move through Congress, but the Senate is likely to block the law, with Republicans deeming it a progressive “wishlist.”

House Democrats push through $3 TRILLION Covid-19 relief bill as GOP puts up resistance to ‘progressive wishlist’

Source : RT - Daily news