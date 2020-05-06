mo4ch:>Federal judge orders Sanders & other candidates be restored on New York ballots, says primary must proceed in June | Mo4ch News

A US judge has ruled that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and other qualifying Democratic candidates be restored to New York’s ballot, overturning a move by election officials to cancel the state’s presidential primary outright.

A ruling from US District Judge Analisa Torres on Tuesday ordered New York to “reinstate to the democratic primary ballot those presidential and delegate candidates who were duly qualified as of April 26, 2020, and to hold the primary election on June 23, 2020,” according to court documents.

A vote from the New York Board of Elections last month shuttered the state’s presidential primary – the first state to do so, though 16 others have postponed voting to later dates – with the board arguing the vote would present too much danger amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. Given that former Vice President Joe Biden remained the only candidate running, some board members also said the primary would be moot as “there is no real contest.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW