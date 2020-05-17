mo4ch:>10 firefighters injured in EXPLOSION responding to multi-building blaze in Los Angeles (VIDEOS) | Mo4ch News

At least 10 firefighters have been injured in a blast while they were responding to a massive commercial building fire in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters initially responded to a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building, and there was “nothing unusual” until the explosion occurred once they entered the building.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a major emergency “mayday” call, sending more than 200 others to the scene to contain the blaze that jumped to several neighboring buildings.

The condition of the injured was not immediately clear, while Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted: “My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters.”

The fire was largely taken under control in about an hour, but multiple fire crews remain at the scene. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined - as well as what exactly was inside the building that caused the blast.

