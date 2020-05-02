mo4ch:> Simba SC will represent Tanzania in Champions League – Manara | Mo4ch News

The club’s official reveals they will be ready to carry the country’s flag in Caf competition even if the league is cancelled

Simba SC have clarified they will be ready to represent in the Caf even if the Mainland Premier League is suspended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

The reigning champions sit 17 points clear at the top of the league table with 71 points, while their closest challengers Azam FC occupy the second slot with 54 points from 28 games each.

If the league resumes, Simba just needs to get 15 points from their remaining games to be declared the season’s new champions. They will post 86 points which cannot be attained by any other team.

Editors' Picks

Simba’s Information Officer, Haji Manara has revealed whether the league resumes or is cancelled, they will have what it takes to feature in Caf competition next season.

“Some people are saying the league should be cancelled and if this is the case, definitely, Simba will be named as the Mainland’s flag bearers in the Caf Champions League next season because we are currently leading the table,” Manara told Daily News.

“Again, if the league is not cancelled, we are still better placed to be crowned champions and thereby fly the national colours high in the competition next term,” he said, insisting regardless of the outcome, Simba are well placed to play in the biggest club competition on the continent.

Moreover, Manara pointed out in case of the league's cancellation, Caf will still need to get the country’s representative in the Champions League and no doubt, the Reds will compete in the contest.

Article continues below

He, however, said, for the time being, the issue of staying safe during this period of the Covid-19 pandemic is very important, saying the beauty of football cannot be seen in the midst of the pandemic.

Last season, Simba were eliminated in the preliminary round of the competition on an away goal rule.

They battled to a barren draw away to UD Songo of Mozambique in the first leg before being held to a 1-1 draw at home.