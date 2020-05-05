mo4ch:> Sanga: Singida United will beat all odds and remain in Mainland league | Mo4ch News

The Singida-based club have promised to do everything and keep their status in the top-flight for next season

Singida United have exuded confidence they will not be relegated from the Mainland Premier League for next season.

The Singida-based side have had a bumpy ride in the league this season no wonder they are sitting at the bottom of the 20-team league table.

However, the club's Director Festo Sanga has revealed there is no way his side will farewell the league next term saying when the action gets back, they can get 40+ points to stay put for the next season.

"Many people are thinking we are likely going to be relegated but that will not happen,” Sanga is quoted by Daily News. “I believe in the team we have so far and I am sure to remain next term.”

Sanga insisted looking at the teams they will face when the league resumes, he believes they can win all the matches and reach 42 points which are enough to keep them in the contest next season.

"If you are talking about Singida United be relegated next season, even players themselves will be surprised by such comments because we are here to stay,” Sanga continued.

"To achieve that, we need to cooperate as a club and since most of our players are the ones with big names in the country, they will not accept to be relegated but rather to play lungs out in all our remaining fixtures.”

Furthermore, Sanga pointed out the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a big impact on them saying when the league was suspended; the team had already picked up a good rhythm.

"Before the league was halted, we won 2-1 against Mbeya City and that was our turning point. We will continue from where we stopped.”

Since being promoted into the senior league in 2017, Singida United have never been relegated hence they have a big puzzle to lift themselves up from the jaws of the relegation.

They remain at the bottom of the 20-team table with 15 points from 29 matches and have won few games (three) than any other team on the table.