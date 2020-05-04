mo4ch:> Salum: Yanga SC midfielder determined to play abroad | Mo4ch News

The midfielder has openly stated his intentions to play outside Tanzania when the right time comes

Young Africans (Yanga SC) midfielder Feisal Salum has revealed his ambition is to play outside the country.

“I really want to play professional football outside the country that is the dream I have had for a long time and I know that one day, I will accomplish that,” Salum is quoted by Daily News.

Article continues below

“When a player shifts from one league to another, his form usually improves. During the time when I was playing in Zanzibar, only a few people knew me but since coming here [Mainland Premier League], I have extended my wings to be seen by many people on the continent.”

Editors' Picks

About his transfer deal of going to play in which collapsed, Feisal said he was not personally consulted by the Egyptian team, which wanted him but rather they talked with Yanga.

“The club never talked to me, they held talks with Yanga and I am not sure why the move could not materialise. One thing I know; one day I will also play outside .”