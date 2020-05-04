mo4ch:> Oliech: Why Tusker, not Gor Mahia, deserved to be crowned KPL champions | Mo4ch News

The veteran striker reveals the Brewers were better placed to win because they were topping the table at the end of the first round

Kenyan international Dennis Oliech believes deserved to be crowned the champions for the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season after Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the campaign.

Though Oliech, who won the league title with K’Ogalo last season, is not supporting the decision to end the league, the veteran striker has explained why Tusker deserved the crown ahead of his former side.

“According to me, Tusker would have bagged the title if the mid-season table were to be used though they had played 16 matches while had played 13,” Oliech is quoted by Nation Sports.

“The matches Gor Mahia had in hand were played when the second leg had started and that's why it's difficult to decide when the season was midway.”

Oliech has, however, taken a swipe at FKF for rushing to make the decision on the league insisting the top-flight should have been played to the end to find a deserved winner and supported KPL's decision to insist the league will resume.

“African countries are yet to take a position on whether to cancel their leagues or not,” Oliech continued. “I laud KPL because they were still waiting to see how other major and popular leagues are determined and Fifa’s position on the matter.”

Oliech also threw his weight behind the clubs that have opposed Gor Mahia’s coronation and told KPL to maintain its stand on the matter until the curfew ends.

“The league was scheduled to end on May 24 and if it's impossible for the matches to resume, it should be cancelled. It's unfair to relegate who stood a chance of avoiding the axe.”

The KPL league was suspended indefinitely owing to the coronavirus pandemic which has stopped many sporting activities across the world.