mo4ch:> Nvidia RTX: Noise-destroying AI put to the test | Mo4ch News

Graphics card-maker Nvidia is developing noise-cancellation technology that can eliminate nuisance sounds from video calls and livestreams.

The first version of its technology uses spare capacity on its high-end graphics cards.

BBC Click's Chris Fox put the system through a series of increasingly complex challenges, alongside existing noise-cancelling software Krisp.

Nvidia RTX: Noise-destroying AI put to the test

