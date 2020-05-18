mo4ch:> Lyon president Aulas has gone too far with criticism after Ligue 1 ended early by coronavirus, says FFF chief | Mo4ch News

The OL chief has criticised French football officials, but now national association president Noel Le Graet has hit back

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet believes chief Jean-Michel Aulas has "gone a little too far" with his recent criticism.

Aulas has been unhappy with the decision to cancel the rest of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic as Lyon finished seventh in the table.

The Lyon president feels officials called off the remainder of the campaign too soon, with the resuming and Premier League, and still trying to restart.

Lyon were among the biggest losers from the decision to stop the French season, missing out on European qualification for the first time since 1997.

Aulas hasn’t held back in his own criticism since the decision was made, saying Ligue 1 was “robbing” his side . He has also admitted he now fears losing star players like Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele to sides able to offer football.

However Le Graet believes Aulas' criticism has gone too far, telling Canal+ : "We have known each other for so long. He sees me coming, I see him coming.

"On the other hand, he defends the interest of his club with too much vigour sometimes. Lately, he has gone a little too far. I told him either on the phone or through the press, but he is caught up in the desire to play this Champions League."

Lyon are still in the Champions League last 16 and Coupe de la Ligue final - and can qualify for Europe by winning either of those competitions - however it remains to be seen whether those fixtures will be able to be played.

Aulas is not the only one unhappy with the situation. Former manager Gerard Houllier has caused a stir in , claiming Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille united to influence the French government into having the Ligue 1 season stopped.

"There is an axis between OM and PSG and it hit hard,” Houllier, who is now an advisor to Aulas, told OLTV . “There was an alliance made with arrangements between friends and I think above all it was a plot, a plan to eliminate Lyon.

“It will be covered up because I think the French state is involved. I followed all the press conferences by [President] Emmanuel Macron and [Prime Minister] Edouard Philippe, and they never talked about sport.

“Just by chance, at the end, it’s said that Ligue 1 will not be able to resume. It was the first time they talked about sports. I found it a bit weird.”