mo4ch:> ISL: Lalthuammawia Ralte set to rejoin Bengaluru FC | Mo4ch News

Lalthuammawia Ralte is set to join (ISL) outfit for the upcoming season.

Struggling for a starting berth ever since he last represented the JSW-owned team, the goalkeeper last garnered some game time at his loan move to .

At Bengaluru FC, between 2014 to 2018, he played a crucial role to help win his side the 2015-16 title.

During his time at Bengaluru FC, he also moved for for a season before his parent club joined the cash-rich competition.

But after a permanent move to in 2018, he struggled for a place in between the sticks with Mohammad Nawaz being favoured while Ralte was loaned out to before returning to the I-League with the Red and Golds.

The 27-year-old had begun his professional career with back in 2011 when he helped the Meghalayan side reach the semi-finals of the 2011 Federation Cup.

Bengaluru, who have seen their back-up goalkeeper Prabsukhan Gill leave the club for Kerala Blasters, have now opted to bring back Ralte to deputise for Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.