mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

Click here for soccer on US TV.

*All times are UK.

**Live football has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but updates will appear here**

Friday May 15

Bet365 will be streaming live action from the Belarus Premier League on Friday afternoon and evening.

Time Match TV channel 3pm FC Minsk vs Neman Grodno Bet365 6pm Torpedo Zhodino vs FK Gorodeya Bet365

Saturday May 16

The is set to resume on May 16 and a every game will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the most notable Saturday game being the Revierderby between and .

are also in action as they take on , while play in the evening against

Time Match TV channel 1pm Energetick-BGU Minsk vs Dinamo Brest Bet365 2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke BT Sport 2:30pm vs BT Sport 2:30pm vs Paderborn BT Sport 2:30pm RB Leipzig vs Freiburg BT Sport 2:30pm vs BT Sport 3pm Shakhter Soligorsk vs Slavia Mozyr Bet365 5pm BATE Borisov vs FC Slutsk Bet365 5:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport

Sunday May 17

fans will be able to watch their team live in action on Sunday evening as they face Union Berlin in the later kick-off of the day, while Cologne host in the earlier kick-off.

Time Match TV channel 1pm Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Vitebsk Bet365 2:30pm Cologne vs Mainz BT Sport 3pm Dinamo Minsk vs Isloch Bet365 5pm FK Ruh Brest vs Smolevichi Bet365 5pm Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich BT Sport

Monday May 18

Monday night football returns with playing .