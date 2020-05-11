mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure
Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.
Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.
Click here for soccer on US TV.
*All times are UK.
**Live football has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but updates will appear here**
Friday May 15
Bet365 will be streaming live action from the Belarus Premier League on Friday afternoon and evening.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|3pm
|FC Minsk vs Neman Grodno
|Bet365
|6pm
|Torpedo Zhodino vs FK Gorodeya
|Bet365
Saturday May 16
The Bundesliga is set to resume on May 16 and a every game will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the most notable Saturday game being the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.
RB Leipzig are also in action as they take on Freiburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach play in the evening against Eintracht Frankfurt
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1pm
|Energetick-BGU Minsk vs Dinamo Brest
|Bet365
|2:30pm
|Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke
|BT Sport
|2:30pm
|Augsburg vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport
|2:30pm
|Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn
|BT Sport
|2:30pm
|RB Leipzig vs Freiburg
|BT Sport
|2:30pm
|Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin
|BT Sport
|3pm
|Shakhter Soligorsk vs Slavia Mozyr
|Bet365
|5pm
|BATE Borisov vs FC Slutsk
|Bet365
|5:30pm
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach
|BT Sport
Sunday May 17
Bayern Munich fans will be able to watch their team live in action on Sunday evening as they face Union Berlin in the later kick-off of the day, while Cologne host Mainz in the earlier kick-off.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|1pm
|Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Vitebsk
|Bet365
|2:30pm
|Cologne vs Mainz
|BT Sport
|3pm
|Dinamo Minsk vs Isloch
|Bet365
|5pm
|FK Ruh Brest vs Smolevichi
|Bet365
|5pm
|Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
|BT Sport
Monday May 18
Monday night football returns with Bayer Leverkusen playing Werder Bremen.
|Time
|Match
|TV channel
|7:30pm
|Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen
|BT Sport
