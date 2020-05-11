 mo4ch:> Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Monday, May 11, 2020

Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in UK today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops - pandemics aside - whether it is the Premier League, Champions League or the international games such as the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the fixtures that are being shown live in the United Kingdom tonight, tomorrow and this week on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Premier Sports, La Liga TV , BBC, ITV and more.

Click here for soccer on US TV.

*All times are UK.

**Live football has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but updates will appear here**

Friday May 15

Bet365 will be streaming live action from the Belarus Premier League on Friday afternoon and evening.

Time Match TV channel
3pm FC Minsk vs Neman Grodno Bet365
6pm Torpedo Zhodino vs FK Gorodeya Bet365

Saturday May 16

The Bundesliga is set to resume on May 16 and a every game will be broadcast live on BT Sport, with the most notable Saturday game being the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

RB Leipzig are also in action as they take on Freiburg, while Borussia Monchengladbach play in the evening against Eintracht Frankfurt

Time Match TV channel
1pm Energetick-BGU Minsk vs Dinamo Brest Bet365
2:30pm Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke BT Sport
2:30pm Augsburg vs Wolfsburg BT Sport
2:30pm Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn BT Sport
2:30pm RB Leipzig vs Freiburg BT Sport
2:30pm Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin BT Sport
3pm Shakhter Soligorsk vs Slavia Mozyr Bet365
5pm BATE Borisov vs FC Slutsk Bet365
5:30pm Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach BT Sport

Sunday May 17

Bayern Munich fans will be able to watch their team live in action on Sunday evening as they face Union Berlin in the later kick-off of the day, while Cologne host Mainz in the earlier kick-off.

Time Match TV channel
1pm Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Vitebsk Bet365
2:30pm Cologne vs Mainz BT Sport
3pm Dinamo Minsk vs Isloch Bet365
5pm FK Ruh Brest vs Smolevichi Bet365
5pm Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich BT Sport

Monday May 18

Monday night football returns with Bayer Leverkusen playing Werder Bremen.

Time Match TV channel
7:30pm Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen BT Sport

Source : Football News, Live Scores, Results & Transfers | Goal.com

