mo4ch:> FKF President Mwendwa brushes aside vandalism claims at Goal Project | Mo4ch News

The administrator insists the federation is focused on delivering despite the coronavirus outbreak

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has insisted the secretariat is fully functional and no vandalism is happening.

However, the vocal administrator has revealed some changes have been made to align with the government's directives on social distancing.

Mwendwa said the sponsors are still working with the federation because of their organisation amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

"At FKF we are normally about 45 people, but this Covid-19 has changed a lot of things," Mwendwa told Goal.

"Because of the rule of social distancing and safety measures we have to take, we only have about 12 people who work at FKF every week in a rotational manner.

"Work is on as you have seen and [structure] is healthy and intact, that is why our sponsors are keen to continue working with us."

Mwendwa has also hit out at individuals who are alleging there is no work going on at the federation's Goal Project base.

"There are some fellows who are creating an impression that there is no work going on at FKF," he added.

"We have never been as bouncy as we are now, we are off the block and we will get the job done."

The federation is currently in a tussle with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after the former ended the league and crowned as champions.

The KPL claims the federation has no legal mandate to do so and are contemplating taking legal action.