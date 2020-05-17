mo4ch:> De Reuck: Reported Orlando Pirates target prefers overseas move - Jetto | Mo4ch News

The Team of Choice would like to keep the highly-rated centre-back if there are no offers from abroad

defender Rushine de Reuck is focused on securing a move to an overseas club.

This is according to the Team of Choice's chief operations officer (COO) Quinton Jetto, who explained the club is open to selling players who want to leave the club.

De Reuck has been one of the outstanding players this season in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and and have reportedly identified the 24-year-old player as a target ahead of the next transfer window.

De Reuck’s agent Paul Mitchell recently confirmed interest from other clubs in the player's services and Jetto has now explained that anything is possible after the 2020/21 season.

“Ultimately, we would look at any offer that comes for a player. We will never stand in any player’s way if there is a good offer that comes to the club," Jetto told SAFM.

"We understand where we are as a club, but it will always be in consultation with the coach and player."

De Reuck has been tipped by many for the PSL Defender of the Season award having impressed at the heart of the Team of Choice's defence, which has conceded 17 goals from 24 league matches.

Jetto also revealed details of De Reuck's current contract as he is on a five-year deal.

“De Reuck has a five-year contract. We improved his package according to his performance. Our intention is to make sure he’s happy first," he added.

"His first preference is to go overseas, but if there is no offer, then he would like to stay here for another year before he moves somewhere.”

De Reuck has been an ever-present for the Team of Choice in the league this term having started all of their 24 matches in the competition.

Maritzburg players Richard Ofori, and Siyanda Xulu have also been linked with Pirates after the current season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Sundowns are also reportedly keen to snap up 's first-choice goalkeeper Ofori at the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, former central defender Xulu’s contract with Maritzburg is set to expire at the end of next month.