mo4ch:> Caf Confederation Cup: Why Bandari should represent Kenya in Africa – Muhiddin | Mo4ch News

The Dockers official now says FKF should submit their name to Caf as the country’s representatives in the competition

technical director Twahir Muhiddin has revealed they should be allowed to represent in the Caf Confederation Cup if the FKF is cancelled owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The knockout competition had reached the last sixteen and Bandari were due to face in a match which did not take off, but with the tournament now facing uncertainty owing to the curfew which was imposed by the Kenyan government and will run until June 6, the Dockers feel they should be given the chance to represent the country again.

While ending the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa confirmed to Goal the country might miss out on being represented in the Confederation Cup if the Shield Cup is not played to the end.

FKF moved further to submit 's name to Caf for winning the league (after it was ended) and they will once again take part in the .

Muhiddin has now explained Kenya will take time to control the Covid-19 virus which has stopped several sporting activities across the world.

“The current situation afflicting the world is understandable even to Caf and Fifa and as long as the virus remains, the status quo in regards to Kenya’s case should remain,” Muhiddin is quoted by People Sports.

“We are the defending champions of the FKF Cup and as such, FKF should take the bold step of coronating us as champions instead of having the country miss out on the Confederation Cup.”

On Monday, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa urged FKF and KPL to annul the league and allow Gor Mahia and Bandari to carry the country’s flag in the Champions League and Confederation Cup respectively.

“We should just swallow our pride and make a decision for once, let's cancel the league and forget that we even had a league going on from the start and then we allow previous winners - [Gor Mahia – league] and [Bandari - domestic Cup] - to go for the Caf competitions,” Kalekwa told Goal on Monday.

Last season, Bandari's sojourn in the Caf competition was ended after losing 5-2 on aggregate to Guinean side Horoya AC in the play-off stage.

The Dockers lost 4-2 in the first leg in Conakry, and suffered a 1-0 defeat at home in the return leg played at Kasarani Stadium.