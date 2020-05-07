mo4ch:> AFC Leopards' Shikanda bitter because Gor Mahia were declared KPL champions - Mwendwa | Mo4ch News

The federation chief insists they acted correctly in cancelling the league and the dissenting voices have no basis to make their arguments

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has stated AFC chairman Dan Shikanda is a bitter man just because were declared champions.

Shikanda is among a number of Kenyan Premier League ( ) club chairmen who have ferociously opposed FKF's move to end the league and name Gor Mahia champions.

FKF has already forwarded the name of K'Ogalo as Kenya's representatives in the next edition of the Caf .

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula, President Elly Kalekwa and Shikanda, as well as the KPL managers, have maintained their stand in opposing FKF's decision on cancelling the top-tier.

Mwendwa said the long-time rivalry between the Mashemeji sides could not allow AFC Leopards to support the move to hand the Green Army the title which, essentially, they have kept for the last four seasons.

“[Dan] Shikanda is a bitter man just because Gor Mahia have been named champions. Everyone understands the rivalry between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards,” Mwendwa told Radio Jambo.

“In his arguments, there is no concrete basis for him to make them and oppose our move. He is bitter that Gor Mahia have been winning KPL for a very long time.”

Responding to the question why he did not convene a consultative meeting with the clubs and KPL, Mwendwa said it would have not been proper in asking the stakeholders what their opinion would be on a potential move to cancel the league.

“Kakamega Homeboyz would have won it [the title], Sugar would have played and survived but as a leader and a decision-maker, one should not be led by passion or emotions,” Mwendwa stated.

“The laws are there and there was no way we were going to talk to the same clubs who would be affected by the same laws in the scenario we found ourselves.

“Most of them [clubs] are selfish not that we [FKF] are not right.”

In a separate interview, Shikanda said Gor Mahia erred in allowing the title to be politicised by FKF.

“Gor Mahia had a 99 per cent chance of winning the trophy on the pitch but they allowed FKF to use this situation for populist politics. It is sad,” Shikanda told Daily Nation.

He, however, said AFC Leopards are ready to live by the contentious decision reached by the federation.

“I will not be heading to the tribunal but let it be known that existing procedures in law were not used in declaring this season's champions,” concluded the former AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia player.

Although no club has hinted at challenging the FKF decision in a different forum, KPL themselves said they were mulling over seeking legal redress on the same.