mo4ch:>WATCH plane pull off CRAZY emergency landing on busy highway in Canada | Mo4ch News

A Canadian pilot has made a slick emergency landing on a highway outside Quebec, perfectly merging his light plane into the traffic after the aircraft suffered a critical malfunction while flying.

The surreal videos, of the kind one is expected to see only in action films, were captured by motorists driving on Highway 40 in Quebec City on Thursday. A light Piper Cherokee aircraft was filmed flying low about the road – packed with cars despite the coronavirus restrictions – and seeking a spot to land.

In addition to vehicles, the road was filled with other obstacles, including several gantries and an overpass. The pilot showed perfected merging skills – better than many drivers, actually – and landed right into traffic without hitting anything.

While tailgating an aircraft making an emergency landing is not the smartest move one can make, many motorists did not seem very impressed by the sight and continued driving as if nothing out of the ordinary had just happened. At least they didn't honk at the pilot to give way.

The incident occurred just a few kilometers south from the Jean-Lesage International Airport, where the plane apparently intended to land. Local police probed the landing, confirming that the aircraft had suffered a critical mechanical malfunction, forcing the pilot to pull off a truly daredevil stunt.

