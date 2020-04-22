 mo4ch:>US reports 2,700+ coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in its 2nd biggest single-day spike as it prepares to reopen economy | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

The United States has reported over 2,700 new Covid-19 fatalities in the space of a single day, AFP reported, citing data by Johns Hopkins University. The daily death toll surged as the country is gradually easing lockdowns.

The more than 2,700 American deaths on Tuesday marked one of the deadliest days yet in the global health crisis, which has claimed the lives of some 44,845 people in the US alone. Still the top hotspot for the coronavirus, the US will soon surpass 825,000 cases, more than several of the next worst-hit nations combined.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW


Source : RT - Daily news

