mo4ch:>UN suspends deployment and rotation of peacekeeping troops worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic | Mo4ch News

The United Nations has ordered its military and police forces across the globe to suspend rotation in an effort to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The suspension will stay in effect until June 30, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters on Tuesday.

“There is no movement of troops, coming in or out… A few, limited exceptions may be considered,” Dujarric told CBS News.

The spokesperson explained that the order applies not only to formed military and police units, but to individual officers as well.

The UN currently has 13 active peacekeeping missions in Africa, the Middle East, Cyprus, Kosovo, and Kashmir.

