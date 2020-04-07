mo4ch:>UK PM Johnson given ‘OXYGEN SUPPORT’ in ICU, ‘not on ventilator’ says Gove | Mo4ch News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received oxygen support and is being kept under close observation in the intensive care unit of St Thomas' Hospital in London as his Covid-19 symptoms worsen.

“He’s not on a ventilator no,” cabinet minister Michael Gove said Tuesday morning. “The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision.”

Johnson has been fighting worsening covid-19 symptoms since his admission to hospital on Sunday after persistent high fever and cough symptoms persisted since his original diagnosis.

Gove added that Johnson was "physically full of life and fit" and “full of zest” while claiming he was unaware of any additional pneumonia diagnosis for the prime minister.

Gove continued that, for the time being at least and until the prime minister's condition stabilises, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab can "effectively deputise" for Johnson in chairing cabinet meetings up to and including making decisions on his behalf.

