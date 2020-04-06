mo4ch:>The iShield: Apple to design and make medical gear | Mo4ch News

Image copyright Getty Images

Best-known for phones and computers, Apple has now turned its hand to making face shields for medical workers.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook tweeted on Sunday that it has designed and is now making the protective gear.

The tech giant plans to make more than one million shields a week, which will be shipped first to US medical workers and then distributed globally.

It has also sourced 20 million face masks which it is donating worldwide to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Companies, from electronics firms to carmakers, have been shifting production to help make vital medical equipment and supplies for hospitals around the world.

"This is a truly global effort, and we're working continuously and closely with governments at all levels to ensure these are donated to places of greatest need," Mr Cook said in a video posted on Twitter.

Apple has pulled in designers, engineers and suppliers to shape, produce and ship the face shields.