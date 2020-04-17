mo4ch:>Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with 3 crew members lands safely after completing mission on International Space Station (VIDEO) | Mo4ch News

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan returned from the International Space Station (ISS) and landed safely in Kazakhstan.

All three space explorers were part of the Expedition 62 aboard the ISS. Skripochka and Meir arrived at the space station in September of last year, while Morgan had been working at the ISS since July 2019.

Before leaving the space station for Earth, Skripochka handed over command of the ISS to NASA’s Christopher Cassidy.

The Expedition 62 crew is the first group of people to return to Earth amid lockdowns and quarantines brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

