mo4ch:>Sanctions the best cure? Trump signs order laying out visa sanctions for countries that ‘delay or deny’ return of their citizens | Mo4ch News

US President Donald Trump has signed an order envisioning penalties for foreign nations that are reluctant to take back their citizens or residents as the coronavirus ravages the US, citing “public health risks.”

“Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans,” the memo released by the White House late on Friday states.

The document instructs Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to notify US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if any foreign government is reluctant to welcome back its citizens or residents after “being asked to accept those aliens" and  in case “such denial or delay impeding operations...necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic.”

After being handed over the data, Pompeo will have seven days to come up with a plan to slap "visa sanctions” on the countries that disobeyed Washington’s orders.

The sanctions could be lifted if a  foreign country, penalized for refusing to accept its citizens from the US, which has emerged as the new global hotbed of the disease with nearly 500,000 cases, changes its heart and resumes accepting its citizens, nationals or residents.

Source : RT - Daily news

