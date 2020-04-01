 mo4ch:>Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS) | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

mo4ch:>Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS) | Mo4ch News

A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake has rocked southern Idaho. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the epicenter was near the town of Challis.

The tremor struck shortly before 6pm local time, with a depth of some 6.2 miles (10 kilometers). While there are currently no reports of damage or injuries, videos shared across social media show homes being shaken by the jolt.

Idahoans from Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Treasure Valley and Pocatello said they could feel the tremor, while residents as far away as British Columbia, Canada and Missoula, Montana also noticed the quake, according to local reports.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW


Source : RT - Daily news

Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)

Powerful 6.5 earthquake rattles southern Idaho (VIDEOS)

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: