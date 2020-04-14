 mo4ch:>North Korea fires suspected short-range cruise missiles into the East Sea - S. Korean military | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Multiple short-range anti-ship projectiles, launched by North Korean military on Tuesday, have landed in the sea between Japan and the Korean peninsula, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

“Our military spotted two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles fired from the Wonsan area around 6:10am [local time] to the northeast of the east coast,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspected missiles travelled about 230km at an altitude of 30km before landing in the sea, JSC said. South Korean intelligence and the military teamed up with their US counterparts to watch for further developments.

The action is the Pyongyang’s fourth in a year, according to JCS. The latest launch, involving a “super-large multiple rocket launcher,” took place on March 30, just ten days after North Korea carried out another test of short-range munitions.

Source : RT - Daily news

