mo4ch:>New grim record: US becomes 1st country to report 1,000+ Covid-19 deaths in single day as global infections top 1 million | Mo4ch News

The United States has reached yet another dark milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, counting over 1,000 fatalities in the span of 24 hours and shattering the global record for daily deaths as worldwide cases soar past 1 million.

New grim record: US becomes 1st country to report 1,000+ Covid-19 deaths in single day as global infections top 1 million

