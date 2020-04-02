mo4ch:>How Bafta is hosting games awards in lockdown | Mo4ch News

Image copyright Bafta

When you're hosting an awards ceremony during lockdown, the first thing you do is ask all the nominees to record a winners speech - just in case.

Well that's what Bafta has done in preparation for its pre-recorded Games Awards.

There might not be a traditional red carpet, champagne reception or live audience but organisers are still hoping to capture some of the magic of a live event.

"Sounds crazy doesn't it," says Emma Baehr who's in charge of the ceremony, "but that's where I think the excitement will come in".

"People will have recorded things that will never get played out, but it's how we can make it feel live.

"Nobody knows the results, they'll all get revealed on the night, so the nominees are tuning in from home not knowing who's won."

Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding received the most nominations, along with relatively unheralded release Control

Bafta made the decision to cancel its annual live Games Awards event back in March.

It's been recognising achievements in the gaming industry for more than a decade and became one of the first major awards ceremonies to be impacted by coronavirus.

Given the rules around social distancing, host Dara O'Brien has been filming in his basement (still wearing a tuxedo).

The pre-recorded show will go out on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.

Keeping the mystery of who's won though is key to Emma.