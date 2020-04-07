mo4ch:>‘Don’t politicize the matter’: India allows export of drugs linked to Covid-19 treatment to ‘badly-hit’ countries amid row with US | Mo4ch News

New Delhi has agreed to ship Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the nations most impacted by Covid-19 and urged not to “politicize” the issue after US President Donald Trump threatened “retaliation” for its drug export ban.

“In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would license paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighboring countries… dependent on our capabilities,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Tuesday.

We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.

Srivastava warned against “any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicize the matter.”

