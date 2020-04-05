mo4ch:>Covid-19 unites Democrats & Republicans: Most voters want primaries postponed | Mo4ch News

With the US leading in the number of coronavirus cases, American voters say they would feel uncomfortable going to the polls for the primaries, not matter of their political preferences, a survey has revealed.

More than two thirds of registered voters believe that the decision to postpone the primaries over Covid-19, made by over a dozen US states, was the right thing to do, according to a survey by Pew Research Center. This stance was shared by 71 percent of those, who support the Democrats, and 64 percent of those on the Republican side.

Visiting a polling station to cast their ballot amid a pandemic would’ve been uncomfortable to 68 percent of the Democrats. The number of those who felt the same way among the Republican voters was lower (58 percent). However, for them it was just a theoretical question as the Republican Party stages no competitive primaries this year due to their man, Donald Trump, already being in the White House.

The survey was conducted between March 19 and 24, right after Ohio announced that it would delay its primaries due to threat to the public health paused by the highly-contagious disease. Since then, a similar decision was made by another 14 states.

"I don't think it's wise to bringing a lot of people to one location to vote. A lot of people touching one door knob, a lot of people touching one pen, whatever you call it – device on the ballots,” Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York state, which is hardest by the pandemic, said as he announced the rescheduling of the vote to late June last week.

The DNC had urged the remaining primary states to use vote by mail as a safer way to hold the election.

The only place in the US where the primaries will be staged this April despite Covid-19 concerns is Wisconsin. The locals are scheduled to cast their ballots on Tuesday, but nobody would predict the turnout.

The US now has the world's highest number of registered coronavirus cases, with over 300,000 people testing positive. The death toll has surpassed 8,100, with a record 1,321 patients succumbing to the disease between Thursday and Friday.

