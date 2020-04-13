mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases | Mo4ch News

Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases

Norway's largest mobile operator, Telenor, is collaborating with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to help them track the spread of the coronavirus.

About 80% of all the country's data traffic passes through the company's infrastructure so Telenor knows roughly where each phone is, as the phone hops between different base stations throughout the day.

The company says that in order to maintain individual privacy they only count groups of people greater than 20, as it is "very, very hard" to re-identify all individuals in groups larger than this size.

