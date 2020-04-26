 mo4ch:>Coronavirus: Can these robot roommates liven up lockdown? | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Coronavirus: Can these robot roommates liven up lockdown?

The BBC's technology reporter Cody Godwin has been "sheltering in place" in San Francisco since 16 March, due to the spread of coronavirus.

So, to liven up her lockdown, she invited some robots over to provide some entertainment and education.

There was even a robot designed to entertain Bogart, her Labrador.

The robots are designed to help with video calls, teach coding and entertain humans and animals - but as she found, they are not without their flaws.

Video journalist: Cody Godwin


Source : BBC News - Technology

