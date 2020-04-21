mo4ch:>American dream suspended: Trump says he's signing order to halt immigration into US 'in light of attack' from coronavirus | Mo4ch News

US President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order suspending all immigration into the United States, citing the need to protect American jobs amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said in a tweet on Monday night. DETAILS TO FOLLOW

