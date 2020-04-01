mo4ch:> Win with Betika’s new lucky-dip virtual football jackpot! | Mo4ch News

Punters have a new jackpot incentive to play Betika’s virtual football Super League

All the major football leagues have taken a break after Covid-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

This has left a lot of unanswered questions for fans of the beautiful game; will the EPL and other major leagues resume any time soon? Will get to lift that trophy after waiting for so many years? When will we get to watch our favourite teams again?

Punters have also found themselves in limbo as the lack of matches affected their favourite pastime too. But ’s leading sports betting firm, Betika, has a solution for their customers: a wide variety of virtual football and casino games to fill the gap.

A lot of punters have switched to playing Betika’s virtual and casino games, with some saying that it is even easier to win than actual sports betting. This is not all that surprising as Betika has one of the best and most interactive virtual games in the market.

To make it even better for their customers, Betika has now launched a virtual Jackpot, where customers do not have to place an actual Jackpot bet to win.

By playing the available virtual football games, customers automatically stand a chance to win up to 1 Million Shillings.

This means that whenever you win a bet in the Betika Super League on the virtual EPL or , that is not the end of it, Betika could surprise you with an additional win of up to 1 Million Shillings.

The Jackpot grows every minute and the current Jackpot amount is displayed at the top of the page when you visit the Betika Super League.

Quarantine just got a little bit more exciting, will you be the next winner?