mo4ch:> When does the Malaysia national team play? Harimau Malaya's fixtures and results | Mo4ch News

Goal takes a look at when the next Harimau Malaya matches take place and what time you should tune in...

Malaysia ended 2019 on a high, back-to-back wins against Tajikistan, Thailand and Indonesia allowing them to move up the FIFA rankings to 154th place. But more importantly, the two latter wins allowed them to end the year in second place, in Group G of the World Cup Asian qualification.

Their odds of reaching the next phase of the World Cup qualifiers are realistically slim, but the inclusion of naturalised midfielder Liridon Krasniqi may just tip the balance in the Harimau Malaya's favour, in their three remaining group matches; against UAE, Vietnam and Thailand.

Tan Cheng Hoe's men must ensure that the good individual forms displayed by plenty of them will be carried forward into this year, while making sure that their characteristic errors are minimised, when facing off against the three better-ranked teams.

As of yet, Malaysia have three competitive fixtures confirmed for 2020, but a date has yet to be confirmed as the Covid-19 crisis continues to impact both the footballing world and society in general.

There are further official FIFA international breaks in September, October and November, while the 2020 AFF Championship is due to take place toward the end of the year. 

  1. MALAYSIA FIXTURES 2020  
  2. MALAYSIA RESULTS 2019
  3. FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION GROUP G TABLE
  4. MALAYSIA SQUAD

Malaysia national team fixtures in 2020

Date / Time Match Competition
TBC UAE v Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
TBC Malaysia v Vietnam World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
TBC Thailand v Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Malaysia national team results in 2019

Faris Ramli, Singapore, Mohamadou Sumareh, Malaysia, Airmarine Cup, 20032019

Date Match Competition
March 20 Malaysia 0-1 Singapore AIRMARINE Cup
March 23 Malaysia 2-1 Afghanistan AIRMARINE Cup
June 2 Malaysia 2-0 Nepal International Friendly
June 7 Malaysia 7-1 Timor-Leste World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
June 11 Timor-Leste 1-5 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
August 30 Malaysia 0-1 Jordan International Friendly
September 5 Indonesia 2-3 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
September 10 Malaysia 1-2 UAE World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
October 5 Malaysia 6-0 Sri Lanka International Friendly
November 5 Malaysia 2-1 Maldives Unofficial International Friendly
November 10 Vietnam 1-0 Malaysia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 9 Malaysia 1-0 Tajikistan International Friendly
November 14 Malaysia 2-1 Thailand World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
November 19 Malaysia 2-0 Indonesia World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group G

Position Team Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points
1 Vietnam 5 3 2 0 +4 11
2 Malaysia 5 3 0 2 +2 9
3 Thailand 5 2 2 1 +3 8
4 UAE 4 2 0 2 +4 6
5 Indonesia 5 0 0 5 -13 0

Malaysia squad

Name Team Position
Khairulazhan Khalid Selangor Goalkeeper
Farizal Marlias  JDT Goalkeeper
Haziq Nadzli JDT Goalkeeper
Syahmi Safari Selangor Defender
Shahrul Saad Perak Defender
Aidil Zafuan JDT Defender
La'Vere Corbin-Ong JDT Defender
Matthew Davies JDT Defender
Adam Nor Azlin JDT Defender
Syazwan Andik Ishak JDT Defender
Dominic Tan Police Tero Defender
Brendan Gan Selangor Midfielder
Azam Azih Pahang Midfielder
Syamer Kutty Abba JDT Midfielder
Afiq Fazail JDT Midfielder
Baddrol Bakhtiar Kedah Midfielder
Danial Amier Norhisham Felda United Midfielder
Azzizan Nordin Sabah Midfielder
Mohamadou Sumareh Pahang Attacker
Akhyar Rashid JDT Attacker
Safawi Rasid JDT Attacker
Norshahrul Idlan Talaha Bangkok Glass Attacker
Syafiq Ahmad JDT Attacker

