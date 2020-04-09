mo4ch:> Wanyama: I am committed to Harambee Stars and love Kenya | Mo4ch News

The Harambee Stars captain reveals he still has a lot to offer for the national team saying he will be ready whenever called upon

Kenyan international Victor Wanyama has stated he does not intend to quit playing for the national team anytime soon.

Wanyama, who has won over 50 caps for Harambee Stars, says he is still eager to represent the national team at any given time and was ready to help them achieve whatever they want to.

The former Hotspur midfielder was in the squad which took part in the (Afcon) finals held in in 2019 but did not impress with his output with several fans back home calling for him to retire from the national team.

“I don’t know what the future holds but I am taking it day by day and trying to get better as a player,” Wanyama is quoted by Nation Sport.

“I love representing my country and we will see what happens as time goes by but at the moment I am still committed to Harambee Stars and I will give my services to my beloved country whenever called upon.”

The 28-year-old midfielder recently signed for Canadian top side from Spurs and only managed to feature in one game before the league was halted owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.

Wanyama now says he had settled on well at his new club which is managed by former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry and will be eager to help them win trophies when the season resumes after the Covid-19 pandemic is contained.

“I am coping well. The team welcomed me very well and my teammates have helped me settle down quite fast,” Wanyama continued.

“As a team, our target is to do better than last season, stay in all competitions and try and win something. I am here to help the club do that and I will do my best to ensure we meet our goals for the season.”