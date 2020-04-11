mo4ch:> Simba SC’s Kagere: Kenyan fans don’t know when their teams are playing | Mo4ch News

The former Gor Mahia striker reveals Tanzania fans are passionate about their teams unlike in Kenya where they don’t fill stadia

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has taken a swipe at fans in , accusing them of not following their teams like it is the case in .

Kagere, who has featured for different clubs in four countries in the region including , Rwanda, Kenya and currently Tanzania, believes the latter fans are passionate about their teams and can follow them into the village to watch them play while in Kenya the fans “don’t know when their teams are playing.”

“They [Tanzania fans] love their teams and like the games,” Kagere is quoted by Daily News.

Editors' Picks

“They don’t miss any game even if games are held in the village they will go and watch but it’s totally different in Kenya where you sometimes have to play in almost empty stadiums and some of the fans don’t even know when their team is playing.”

Kagere, who played for in the top-flight and won two Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles, has also stated they were always sure of winning matches in the league because there was no competition from the rivals.

“There is also no competition when it comes to Kenya. There is only one team and that’s Gor Mahia,” Kagere continued. “When I was there we used to play knowing we are going to win the league. We went to play games being sure we were going to win.”

Kagere has also urged Rwandan players to always challenge themselves if they want to make it elsewhere.

Article continues below

“My advice to my fellow Rwandan players is that you have to challenge yourself if you want something. I started from down; I came to Atraco it didn’t work and I started afresh, then Kiyovu, Mukura, and Police FC. There was a lot of competition but I said I have to reach somewhere,” the international striker said.

“If you want to be on the top, know it’s very hard to get there but it’s very easy to go down. It depends on your character.”

The striker, who finished top scorer last season with 23 goals leading his team to league victory, is currently isolated back in Rwanda owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus.