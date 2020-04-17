mo4ch:> Orlando Pirates set to battle with AS Roma in Esports club friendly | Mo4ch News

The Buccaneers will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on the Yellow and Reds

will be seeking redemption when face AS in three esports international friendly games on Friday.

The Buccaneers are coming off an 8-6 aggregate defeat to French outfit OSC on Wednesday evening.

They will pin their hopes on Muhammad Faiz Mahomed, who is a University of Pretoria IT student from Centurion, Gauteng.

The professional gamer recently won the Tshwane Gaming Nights tournament and FIFA 20 Corona Virus Lockdown Challenge.

Mahomed is now set to take on two-time Gfinity Elite Series champions Roma.

The Italian giants will be represented by Nathan "Zelonius" Horton in a best-of-three international friendly game.

Horton, who hails from Birmingham, , was signed by the Yellow and Reds last year as a player-coach.

The three games featuring two 85-rated teams will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch tv channel.

The first game will start at 18:00 South African time.