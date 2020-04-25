mo4ch:> Orlando Pirates' Mntambo bullied me - Baroka FC vice-captain Phiri Jr reveals toughest opponent | Mo4ch News

The 26-year-old player has admitted the Bucs player took him by surprise during the enthralling clash

FC vice-captain Gerard Phiri Junior considers midfielder Linda Mtambo as the one player, who gave him the toughest time on the pitch.

The Malawi international faced Mntambo during a Premier Soccer League ( ) match between Baroka and Pirates which ended in a draw four months ago.

Phiri, who is an attacking midfielder by trade, was marked by hard-tackling midfield maestro Mntambo in an entertaining encounter which produced four goals.

The 2019 Player of the Tournament has reflected on the match which saw both players find the back of the net.

“I think the last time we played Pirates, Mtambo gave me a tough time," Phiri was quoted as saying by The Citizen.

"Going into that game it was going to be the first time I played against him and I didn’t know what to expect,” said Phiri.

Phiri, who is blessed with an educated left-foot, was surprised by Mntambo's bullish approach during the game which was played at the 2010 World Cup venue, Peter Mokaba Stadium.

“I feel like he bullied me a lot and yeah, he really gave me a tough time," the former player continued.

"I always try to find people’s weaknesses in a game but I didn’t know what to expect from him during that game.”

Phiri's 90th-minute goal ensured the match ended in a 2-2 draw and it was coach Rhulani Mokwena's last game in charge of Pirates as he was reflected by German tactician Josef Zinnbauer in the following week.

The PSL has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.