mo4ch:> Oguda: Stakeholders to determine fate of KPL, not FKF | Mo4ch News

The administrator has revealed many teams are of the idea the top tier games should be played to the end of the season

Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Oguda has revealed stakeholders will decide how to end the league if normalcy does not return soon.

Top-flight football was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak and there is no definite date for return.

The Football Federation (FKF) had stated the leader, if 75% of the league season is played, should be handed the title but if not the case, then the leader, after the first leg of matches, should be declared champions.

The administrator has, however, revealed clubs will decide how to get a winner.

"FKF cannot dictate who should be crowned, I do not think it will be right," Oguda told Goal on Tuesday.

"We have the stakeholders who will sit and come up with a decision; it is up to them to decide. But again, it is still early because other leagues are also analysing the situation before concluding."

The official has also explained what clubs have proposed in order for the league to be completed.

"Many teams feel the league should be played to conclusion and it is the only right way of getting a deserving winner," Oguda added.

"The government extended cessation for a further 21 days, so we will assess the situation after the 21 days are over.

"The matches can as well be played behind closed doors."

are currently leading the KPL table with 54 points after 23 matches.