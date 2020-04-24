mo4ch:> Mayambela: Former Orlando Pirates winger keen to retire at Bloemfontein Celtic | Mo4ch News

The well-travelled player always feels the love from the Siwelele fans whenever he plays against their team in Bloemfontein

Ex-Bloemfontein winger Mark Mayambela would like to retire at his former club.

The 32-year-old player is currently searching for a new club after parting ways with three months ago.

Mayambela was on the books of Celtic for three years between 2007 and 2010 and was one the team's key players.

“I’d like to finish it off at Celtic. That would be like completing the circle in my football career. Those people gave me everything I have.” Mayambela told Far Post.

“They [Celtic] gave me a chance in professional ranks, and they gave me a nickname.

“They loved and supported me even when I came back in Bloemfontein, playing for other teams. Celtic will always be my home, they hold a special place in my heart."

Mayambela, who established himself as one of the best wingers in the country during his time with Siwelele, left the club for in 2010.

The experienced player is a free agent and the prolonged national lockdown means more months without an income for him.

“I’m not in a hurry to find a team. If it happens that I play again, it will happen. If not, I will accept it," he added.

Mayambela and Bafana Bafana international, Ayanda Patosi recently donated food parcels to needy communities around Cape Town.

“Everything is in God’s plan. What’s important for me now is to help our people," he said of their decision to give back to the community.

"These are the same people who fill up stadiums to watch us play. We need to come through for them."

The duo made the donation under the auspices of the Mayambela Foundation earlier this week.