mo4ch:> Kagere: Simba SC deny reports Levante UD have made contact for striker | Mo4ch News

The Mainland giants have termed reports linking their lead striker with a transfer to La Liga as speculation

Simba SC have confirmed they have not been contacted by UD for the services of striker Meddie Kagere.

Reports emerged on Saturday the Spanish giants are keen to sign the Rwandan hitman, who joined Simba from of and is currently the top scorer in the Mainland Premier League with 19 goals.

According to Kagere's agent Patrick Gakumba, Levante have already enquired about the possibility of signing the player, though they want him to attend trials first before putting pen to paper.

“Levante UD have told me they have been following Meddie Kagere since they watched him play against when they visited to play against Simba SC in a friendly,” Gakumba was quoted saying.

“However, the only problem we have with them now is they want the player to attend trials first but if you ask me, Kagere is not a type of player to attend trials but a player who should go in straight into a team and play, and I have told them the same.”

A top Simba official has now told Goal they have never been in contact with the Spanish club over the possibility of signing the player, who is currently in Rwanda since the Tanzanian top-flight took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t have anyone or any team which has come to us seeking for the services of [Kagere],” the Simba official, who did not want to be named, told Goal in a telephone interview.

“We just read the same news in the media and we are treating it as just rumours.”

Kagere is said to have caught the eye of Levante while playing for Simba against Sevilla in a friendly played in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania before the season kicked-off.

In the friendly, Simba almost beat the Spanish side with Kagere setting up one goal and scoring another with the match ending 5-4 in favour of Sevilla.