mo4ch:> 'It’ll be unfair on other teams' - Orlando Pirates legend Lekgwathi against handing Kaizer Chiefs PSL title | Mo4ch News

The 44-year-old remains hopeful that the league will resume soon and he is against the idea of Amakhosi being declared league champions

Legendary defender Lucky Lekgwathi says should not be handed the title trophy if the season is declared null and void.

This comes after followed the and and called off and Ligue 2 due to the coronavirus crisis which has also affected .

Chiefs are sitting at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.

Editors' Picks

Lekgwathi insisted that there are better solutions to conclude the season than to hand Amakhosi the league title on a silver platter.

“The solution is to wait and then play all the remaining matches. You can’t win the league with outstanding matches, it’ll be unfair on other teams," Lekgwathi told Daily Sun.

The former Bafana Bafana international also feels sorry for PSL players, who have been forced to sit at home during the current lockdown which has been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I’m feeling the pain felt by the players. It’s better for me because I’ve retired. Sitting at home and doing nothing is very frustrating. Not so long ago they had a break during the Christmas recess," he added.

“I am convinced they want to go back onto the pitch and play. If you look at their social media pages, you can see the players are keeping themselves fit by training at home, and that’s very motivating.

“It teaches them not to wait for the coach to train them and that they should take the initiative.”

Lekgwathi, who won eight trophies with Pirates during his 14-year spell with the club, has been impressed by his former side with Bucs placed fourth on the league log - eight points behind Chiefs, who have a game in hand.

Article continues below

“They went through a bad patch at some stage and the chairman [Irvin Khoza] brought the German coach Josef Zinnbauer," he explained.

"When a new coach comes, the players want to play and they have been collecting points. They’re very stable now and mathematically [still in the title race].

"They still have a chance to win the league. But watch them next season, they’re going to be unstoppable. They look good and comfortable under Zinnbauer."