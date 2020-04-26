mo4ch:> I never wear dirty pair of gloves - Kaizer Chiefs captain Khune encourages fans to wash hands | Mo4ch News

The experienced shot-stopper has disclosed the key to his success having played in the PSL for 13 straight seasons

captain Itumeleng Khune has called on football fans to take care of their hands as the country battles the coronavirus.

The accomplished shot-stopper, who has arguably the safest hands in South African football, stated that doing this will reduce the chances of being infected or spreading the deadly disease.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure having to grace the South African fields and international as well by using my hands to catch the ball and make the supporters happy, represent Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana at the highest level for 13 straight seasons," Khune said on Far Post.

“It is very important to look after your hands, the hands are so important to an extent that you need them in everything you do, so they are very important, so protect them at all times… keep your hands clean, respect your hands, and you’ll protect yourself, your loved ones and the nation."

The has been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak and all 16 PSL teams are unable to train as the country is currently in lockdown which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Regularly and thoroughly washing your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser or with soap and water is one of the best prevention measures against Covid-19 according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

“You need to make sure that you wash them with either soap or any other essential that is available out there at least for 20 seconds…I’ve always looked after my hands. At one point I even wanted to insure them," he continued.

“Every time I take off my goalkeeper gloves I wash them and I wash my hands as well so I can keep performing at my best. I never wear a dirty pair of gloves, and the reward is that these hands have carried me for 13 straight seasons."

The Bafana Bafana international continued by urging South Africans to work together as the government fights the virus which has infected more than two million people across the world and reportedly killed over 200,000 people.

“Stay at home and take care of your family. Wash your hands and sanitise them. Let’s follow what the government has asked from us as South African citizens to protect one another. Stay Safe and stay healthy,” he added.

The 32-year-old keeper has enjoyed a lot of success since he made his PSL debut against Jomo Cosmos in August 2007, having won the three league titles, three MTN8 trophies, three Telkom Knockout Cups and two Nedbank Cups..

“We were playing Jomo Cosmos at the Absa Stadium in Durban, and the game finished in a 1-1 draw. At one point in the match, there was a ball curled to my far post and I was at my near post," Khune said about his first save in the PSL.

"I remember moving across and tipping the ball over the crossbar. The stadium just roared and everybody started singing my name. That’s one of the memories I’ll cherish forever."