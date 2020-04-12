mo4ch:> Gor Mahia players have right to leave now due to unpaid salaries - Bolo | Mo4ch News

The club has been undergoing financial difficulties and have not been able to settle monthly wages for players in the last four months

treasurer Sally Bolo has said players have the right to leave the club as they are in a difficult financial situation.

Gor Mahia have struggled to pay monthly salaries and allowances to the players as they have no sponsor since SportPesa left the scene before the season began.

To make matters worse, the club cannot collect normal gate charges given the Kenyan Premier League ( ) was suspended as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is within their right to leave because as management, we have been unable to meet our end of the bargain,” Bolo told Standard Sports.

“It is, however, not our making. We have not run away from them, but it’s the situation that had dictated matters.”

On the other hand, Bolo is grateful for the patience the players have shown over time.

“I’m also grateful to the players because they have been patient with us since SportPesa left," continued Bolo.

"I understand them and I sympathise with their situation, but they should be patient as we see what comes out after the pandemic.

“Right now, the clubs are generating nothing but even before Covid-19, most of the clubs were struggling to sustain themselves and pay players’ salaries.

“Like in our situation, we were getting peanuts from the gate collections due to fan apathy. And now, things in Kenyan football have gone from bad to worse.”

The official further dismissed the notion Gor Mahia are an established club who should always be financially stable.

“I know many people always think Gor Mahia are a big club and should not depend on sponsors, but with a wage bill of five million shillings and four months arrears, where can we get such money?” she pondered.

“I really pity our players. Most probably they don’t have money now to buy food and pay rent. But as officials, we don’t know what to do because even our personal businesses have been severely affected.

“Prior to this, we had problems so coming out of it will be difficult.”

Bolo also responded to claims Gor Mahia players received just Kes3,000 as part of their monthly wages.

“The Sh3,000 send by the chairman last month was not a salary but just a token for the players," she added.

There was some communication breakdown and I think that’s why the players were shocked.”

Before the league was stopped, K'Ogalo were leading with 54 points from 23 matches.