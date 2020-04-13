 mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases | Mo4ch News - Mo4ch News

Breaking

Monday, April 13, 2020

mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases | Mo4ch News

Norway's largest mobile operator, Telenor, is collaborating with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health to help them track the spread of the coronavirus.

About 80% of all the country's data traffic passes through the company's infrastructure so Telenor knows roughly where each phone is, as the phone hops between different base stations throughout the day.

The company says that in order to maintain individual privacy they only count groups of people greater than 20, as it is "very, very hard" to re-identify all individuals in groups larger than this size.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick


Source : BBC News - Technology

Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases

Coronavirus: Mobile data helps Norway track cases

Read more
Author Image

About Mo4ch News
SoraTemplates is a blogger resources site is a provider of high quality blogger template with premium looking layout and robust design. The main mission of SoraTemplates is to provide the best quality blogger templates.

By at
Labels: