mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Kenya star Okumu set to support 100 needy families | Mo4ch News

The towering defender becomes the sixth high-profile star to lend a helping hand to locals as they fight the Covid-19 virus

Kenyan international Joseph Okumu has promised to reach out to over 100 families who have been affected by the effects of the coronavirus.

The towering defender who currently features for Swedish top-tier side IF Elfsborg, says he will strive to reach out to the needy families so as to help cushion those affected by the pandemic.

Okumu, who featured for Harambee Stars during the 2019 (Afcon) finals held in , has confirmed the latest move on his Facebook page.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the less fortunate families within Roysambu Constituency where Kahawa Sportive Soccer Academy is located and has been actively involved in growing talent since 2005,” Okumu wrote on his page.

“In this regard, in conjunction with Kahawa Sportive Soccer Academy and Magongo we're reaching out to help families to respond to the economic impact of the crisis within this community.

“We aim to reach over 100 needy families. Let us harness our shared passion to make a difference in society during this trying time and please join us in this noble course.”

Like the rest of other football players in the world, Okumu has been out of football as matches (in ), just like Kenya, have been suspended as the world battles to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Some of his fellow Harambee Stars teammates have also made a contribution towards the fight against the viral disease with Japanese-based striker Michael Olunga donating basic necessities towards different institutions and homes to Nairobi's low-income areas.

Cercle Brugge midfielder Johanna Omollo, through his Johanna Omollo Foundation, donated cooking oil, rice, ugali flour, sugar, hand wash, soaps, and many more basic necessities to the residents of Dandora.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama donated hand sanitizers to Mathare Slum residents through his Victor Wanyama Foundation in conjunction with Red Cross, Gina Din Foundation and the Africa Yoga Project.

Defender Eric Ouma was the first high-profile footballer to make a donation when he bought hand sanitizers for a group of young footballers in Kibera Slums.

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata was also not left behind as he made his contribution when he donated some 10,000 litres of clean water to the residents of Mathare 4B area.