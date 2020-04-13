mo4ch:> Coronavirus: Gor Mahia ready to play two matches a week after break – Polack | Mo4ch News

The British coach says he will be a very happy man if the Kenyan top-flight is played to the end to determine the winner

coach Steven Polack has stated they are ready to play two matches in a week if and when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) resumes after the coronavirus is contained.

The Kenyan top-flight is currently suspended indefinitely with the league organisers awaiting a directive from the government on when to resume.

However, the British coach, who is chasing his first league title with K’Ogalo since joining the champions at the start of the season after replacing Hassan Oktay, has told Goal he will want to see the league, which has ten matches to go, played to the end.

Editors' Picks

“I think we can still play the remaining ten rounds of matches with proper organisation and that is why I am advocating for the league to be played to the end to avoid complaints and squabbles,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“For example, if the league resumes in May God willing if we could have contained the Covid-19 pandemic, then KPL can plan all teams to play two matches every week because all the teams have 30 registered players for the season and that is enough for each team to handle the congested matches.

“The remaining matches can be played in four or five weeks, I am very okay with that, but let’s wait and see what KPL will have to say, but for me, I will be okay to finish the league, have a little break and maybe start the new season by September or October.”

Polack’s statement comes just a day after struggling Kisumu All-Stars coach Andrew Aroka called on the league organisers to make sure this season's campaign is played to the end.

Article continues below

“My opinion is we should resume the league from where we left. We are ready to play the remaining matches even if it means two matches a week,” said Aroka.

“I have heard proposals the league should be cancelled and Gor Mahia handed the title, but that could be unfair to other title-chasing teams.”

By the time the league was suspended, Gor Mahia had seized the top spot with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega while had amassed 46 to keep third place.