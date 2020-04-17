mo4ch:> Coronavirus: AFC Leopards star Rupia worried as contract nears end | Mo4ch News

The former Wazito FC player is praying that Ingwe will extend his stay at the Den when his contract comes to an end in May

AFC striker Elvis Rupia has openly stated he is worried about the situation at the club with his contract coming to a close in May.

With top leagues across the world suspended owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus, Rupia, who signed for Ingwe from Wazito FC, is now keeping his fingers crossed that the club will renew his contract.

The former player believes the Covid-19 pandemic has worked against his plans and now hopes his goal-scoring prowess in the brief stint he has been at the Den will earn him a new contract or secure him a move to another club.

Editors' Picks

“My contract with AFC Leopards expires at the end of this month, potentially rendering me jobless,” Rupia is quoted by The Star.

“It's worrying me as the league is not only be suspended here at home but globally.

“AFC Leopards have not initiated the process of retaining me neither do I have offers from elsewhere. But I strongly believe I will get a solution within the remaining two weeks of the month.

Article continues below

“I have worked hard in the clubs I have featured before and I feel my achievements are there to be seen.”

Rupia is not the only Kenyan Premier League ( ) player in the situation, with numerous players' contracts coming to a close in the next few months.

Goal understands four players have already run down contracts at champions and are not willing to renew, owing to the financial problems at the club.